Luke Fickell's hand-picked recruits emerge as bright spots in Badgers' loss to Oregon
The Wisconsin Badgers won't get a moral victory for playing the Oregon Ducks closer than anyone expected.
But the 21-7 loss in Eugene revealed some of Luke Fickell's hand-picked recruits as promising young players for the future.
True freshman linebacker Mason Posa was the breakout star for the defense, leading the way with 13 tackles and a pass breakup.
The four-star linebacker was a Top 250 recruit in the nation this fall, ranked as a Top 6 linebacker in the country by ESPN.
He got the start for the injured Christian Alliegro, and Posa looks like the next great Wisconsin linebacker in the middle of the defense.
On offense, the star was redshirt freshman running back Gideon Ituka.
He began the year fourth on the depth chart but was suddenly thrust into the lead-back role against Oregon with Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree out and Cade Yacamelli leaving the game due to injury.
Ituka had the best performance this year by a Badgers running back against a Power 4 conference opponent, totalling 85 yards on 21 carries.
He also looks like a young stud in the making, who should continue to be the No. 1 rushing option even when the more experienced RBs get healthy.
In the passing game, Hunter Simmons failed to consistently deliver an accurate ball, but true freshman wide receiver Eugene Hilton made the catch of the game on a 42-yard completion that put the ball on the one yard line and set up the Badgers' first score in 15 quarters.
Add in some improved play from redshirt freshmen offensive linemen Colin Cubberly and Emerson Mandell, plus true freshman linebacker Cooper Catalano making some plays, and it was a strong day for Fickell's previous high school recruiting classes.
The head coach's seat still remains hot as the losing streak continues, but this game was a strong demonstration of his recruiting ability.
It also makes it all the more important that his staff finds a way to keep these kids around and not lose them in the transfer portal. They are the future of this program.