WATCH: Zack Baun shares how to train to be elite an NFL linebacker
Zack Baun worked as hard as anyone to become one of the NFL's top linebackers last season.
Now, the former Wisconsin Badgers star is taking fans behind the scenes on just how hard that work is, at practice and in the weight room.
The Philadelphia Eagles put out a video with Baun on social media, where he shares the drills and weight lifting he goes through to prepare his body for football.
Baun broke out in a major way during his fifth NFL season. His move to Philadelphia unlocked something special as he helped lead the Eagles defense to a Super Bowl championship.
That helped him earn a three-year, $51 million contract that makes him the fourth highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.
He goes step by step through his workout process in the video, so you can do the same exercises he's doing and try to follow in his footsteps.
Maybe he could have a second career as a workout video instructor after his playing days are done.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- 2026 defensive line recruit commits to Rutgers, days after cancelling official visit to Wisconsin Badgers