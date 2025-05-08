Wisconsin Badgers offensive line transfer target commits to Big 12 program
A former Big Ten lineman will reportedly not head east to play for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Former Nebarska offensive lineman Grant Seagren has committed to coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State, which was reported by On3.
Seagren announced Thursday afternoon his decision.
Seagren is a former two-star recruit by 247Sports and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025. He initially walked on to the homestate Huskers program as part of the 2023 class. Listed at 6 foot 6, and 305 pounds by Nebraska, he played in seven games last season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Seagren announced May 1 an offer from Wisconsin, and he could have been another option for offensive line coach AJ Blazek at left tackle after the ACL injury suffered by projected starter Kevin Heywood in April. He received interest from other FBS schools, as he also tweeted offers from Washington State, Rutgers and Kentucky.
Wisconsin announced Thursday the signing of Central Michigan offensive lineman Davis Heinzen, who had declared his intentions transfer to the Badgers on April 26. Heinzen has starting experience at left tackle, along with left guard, but PFF credited him with four sacks and 27 pressures allowed last season.
Other options for to assume Wisconsin's starting left tackle role include Leyton Nelson, who stepped in during spring practices after Heywood's injury and starting left guard Joe Brunner. Brunner has received first-team left tackle reps last spring and was seen there at times during the April 19 and 23 practices.