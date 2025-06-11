PFF predicts breakout season for RB Braelon Allen on New York Jets
Year 2 could be Braelon Allen's time to shine.
The former Wisconsin Badgers' fourth round pick is still the backup to Breece Hall, but he's primed to take over a bigger role in 2025.
The analysts over at PFF are expecting a breakout second season from Allen. He made it onto their All-Breakout team for this season and their list of 10 second-year players poised for a jump.
Allen quietly put together a strong first campaign of his own. The former Wisconsin star generated an 82.0 PFF rushing grade and a 73.6 overall PFF grade in 2024.- Bradley Locker, PFF
Allen remains the backup to Breece Hall in New York, but Hall’s production declined in a big way last year with only a 68.7 PFF rushing grade. If Allen can improve his pass-catching abilities (50.3 PFF receiving grade) and blocking prowess (52.7 PFF pass-blocking grade), he could emerge as more of an every-down back for the Jets. After all, new OC Tanner Engstrand comes from a Detroit Lions team that gave Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each over 190 carries in 2024.
Allen had only 92 carries as a rookie, but the new Jets offensive coaching staff is expected to include him more than the previous play-caller.
PFF noted the need for the former Badger to improve in the passing game as both a receiver and a blocker, but he caught 45 passes across his three seasons at Wisconsin and has the skills to be a well-rounded running back.
The Jets' starter, Hall, is entering the final year of his contract, and this season will give Allen an ideal opportunity to emerge as the team's best long-term option in the backfield.
