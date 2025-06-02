Braelon Allen could play 'pretty significant' role in New York Jets offense this season
Braelon Allen had a relatively quiet rookie season with the New York Jets.
The former Wisconsin Badgers fourth-round pick is primed for a much bigger year two.
The new Jets coaching staff has plans to use him more, and NFL insiders are taking notice.
In his latest column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that Allen's role in New York's offense "could be pretty significant" in 2025.
Allen finished his rookie season with 334 yards on 92 carries (just 3.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns as the clear second fiddle to starter Breece Hall.
Breer sees the two running backs pairing well with quarterback Justin Fields to open up a more dynamic rushing game for the Jets this season.
With Hall entering the final year of his rookie contract, Allen has the opportunity to emerge as a top option in New York and give the Jets confidence to make him the lead back of the future.
The opportunity is in front of him for the taking. It's up to Allen to make the most of it.
