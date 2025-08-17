Projecting Wisconsin Badgers offensive depth chart to start 2025 season
The Wisconsin Badgers' season opener is less than two weeks away. The last chapter of a long and eventful offseason closed Saturday with the Badgers' last open practice of fall camp.
With the season approaching, position battles are wrapping up and coaches are establishing a pecking order among different groups.
It's a good time to check in the on the two-deep depth chart for the offense, to see how things stack up entering Week 1.
Quarterback
Billy Edwards
Danny O'Neil
Luke Fickell said Saturday that the QB2 race between O'Neil and Hunter Simmons is ongoing. The competition is a good thing, but I'd be stunned if O'Neil doesn't wind up with the backup role.
Simmons has less experience as a starter than O'Neil and played at a significantly lower level before joining the Badgers at the end of spring.
Plus, O'Neil has been flat out better throughout fall camp and appears to be a part of Wisconsin's long-term plans after transferring in from San Diego State.
Simmons provides a massive upgrade over Carter Smith and Milos Spasojevic as the No. 3 quarterback this season, but I'm not sure the Badgers ever planned on him being Billy Edwards' understudy in 2025.
Running Back
Dilin Jones
Darrion Dupree
All indications are that Wisconsin will use a committee approach, with the trio of Jones, Dupree and Cade Yacamelli factoring in. All three have different skill sets, but given their youth and pure talent, Jones and Dupree will likely be the most involved.
Jones looks to be the best pure runner and should be the go-to option on early downs. Dupree is a capable runner and possibly the best pass catcher, and he could serve as a change-of-pace back while seeing significant third-down work.
Yacamelli's role is difficult to predict. He's the largest of the three, but has also shown some pass catching chops and explosiveness. His frame and experience could make him the best pass blocker of the bunch.
Wide Receiver
Vinny Anthony (X), Trech Kekahuna (Y), Jayden Ballard (Z)
Chris Brooks (X), Tyrell Henry (Y), Eugene Hilton (Z)
This feels like the clear cut top-six options based on snap shares and performance throughout the offseason.
The biggest question is what Jayden Ballard will look like. Ballard had an extremely quiet fall after becoming a spring-camp darling. He has elite speed and can stretch the field vertically, but those big plays were few and far between this fall.
I'm not sure he has done enough to warrant the type of snap share that Anthony and Kekahuna are likely to get, but the Ohio State transfer should still have a role.
Eugene Hilton has been outstanding for a true freshman, and he will definitely be a factor in the regular season. He could push for a starting spot down the stretch.
Tight End
Tucker Ashcraft AND Lance Mason
Grant Stec
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme utilizes a healthy mix of two-tight end packages, so both Mason and Ashcraft should be considered first-teamers. However, Mason could open the season as the top option due to an injury Ashcraft suffered late in fall camp.
Behind the duo is a handful of young or unproven tight ends. Redshirt freshman Grant Stec and redshirt junior JT Seagreaves would likely be next up, though Stec handled more first-team reps after Ashcraft went down.
Jackson Acker figures to factor in as well, though he's more of an H-back than a true tight end.
Offensive Line
Davis Heinzen (LT), Joe Brunner (LG), Jake Renfro (C), Emerson Mandell (RG), Riley Mahlman (RT)
Leyton Nelson (T), Kerry Kodanko (G/C), JP Benzchawel (G/T)
The starting offensive line had plenty of question marks entering fall camp, but the uncertainty of left tackle and right guard has been resolved.
Jake Renfro is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and his Week 1 status is unclear. Should he miss any games, Kerry Kodanko would slot into the starting center spot while Ryan Cory would serve as his backup.
Colin Cubberly is another name to monitor if Kodanko is pushed into a starting role, as he'd become a backup guard option.
This offensive front, with and without Renfro, were dominant at times while run blocking. The lack of depth is concerning, but they have plenty of talent within the room.