Top Five Opposing Tight Ends Wisconsin Will Face in 2026

With the 2026 season drawing closer, Badgers On SI is ranking the top players at each position among Wisconsin’s 12 regular-season opponents. After breaking down quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, here are the top five tight ends the Badgers will match up with this fall.

5. Mark Bowman, USC

With limited proven production at tight end among Wisconsin’s opponents, Bowman gets the nod for the final spot on this list as a true freshman. A five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, Bowman was originally a 2027 prospect before reclassifying to join the Trojans in 2026 and is the highest-rated prospect at the position USC has landed in years.

Bowman possesses rare athleticism at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds and is technically advanced as a route runner and pass catcher despite his youth. With last year’s top tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons gone and limited reinforcements arriving through the transfer portal, Bowman is poised to take on a significant role right away for head coach Lincoln Riley. The Badgers will have a chance to see what the talented freshman is capable of when the Trojans come to Madison in Week 8.

4. Joshua Long, Eastern Michigan

After transferring from junior college, Long emerged as a key offensive contributor for Eastern Michigan in 2025, hauling in 37 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in all 12 games. That production earned him All-MAC Second-Team honors in his first season at the FBS level and helped land him on the 2026 Mackey Award Preseason Watch List.

At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, the third-year pass catcher has the physical tools to make contested catches and pose problems for opposing defenses. He wasn’t overly explosive last year, though, with just two receptions going for more than 25 yards. Long will have to share targets with top returning wide receiver Nick Devereaux, but he’ll undoubtedly be a focal point of the Eagles’ offense. Wisconsin will host Long and Eastern Michigan in a Week 3 non-conference clash.

3. Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Iowa State transfer, Brahmer is a veteran who should have no issue acclimating to a new team for his senior season. The Pierce, Nebraska native is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted 37 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, leading the Cyclones in receptions and touchdowns to earn All-Big 12 Second-Team recognition. Across three seasons, Brahmer has compiled 75 receptions for 977 yards and nine touchdowns.

It might be an understatement to call Brahmer a big body, as his 6-foot-7 and 250-pound frame enables him to overpower defenders, particularly in the red zone. He’s also savvy at finding openings against zone coverage and moves fairly well for a player of his stature, though blocking isn’t his strong suit. Gabe Burkle, who recorded 26 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown as Brahmer’s backup last season, also transferred to Penn State, while returner Andrew Rappleyea will vie for opportunities. Still, Brahmer has both the established production and overall potential to emerge as the clear top option at tight end. The Badgers will have to game plan for Brahmer when they square off with the Nittany Lions in a Week 4 road matchup.

2. Dorian Fleming, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins tight end Dorian Fleming | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fleming has already put together two quality collegiate campaigns and could be in store for a leap in 2026. After producing 49 receptions for 558 yards and six touchdowns at Georgia State in 2024, he transferred to Maryland for 2025 and finished with 40 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns across 11 appearances.

He’s not particularly tall for the position at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, but Fleming is a fluid mover who can be deployed both in-line and as a slot receiver. The redshirt junior has struggled with drops at times, though that’s a weakness that could naturally improve with a full year of Big Ten experience now under his belt. As one of only a few returning pass catchers to have already developed a connection with quarterback Malik Washington, Fleming will be a primary focus for Mike Tressel’s defense when the Badgers travel to SECU Stadium to take on the Terrapins in Week 11.

1. DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brahmer and Fleming both make compelling cases for the top spot, but with Iowa’s reputation for churning out tight ends, Vonnahme gets the nod at No. 1. After playing sparingly during his first two seasons in Iowa City, the in-state product stepped up and led the Hawkeyes across the board with 29 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games in 2025. Vonnahme dominated Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl, snagging seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The redshirt sophomore has drawn praise for his high football IQ and tenacity as a blocker. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, he’s a strong underneath and intermediate target who’s flashed big-play potential with sneaky speed and playmaking ability after the catch. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has yet to name a starting quarterback between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, and Iowa isn’t known for producing explosive aerial attacks, but whoever wins the job will certainly look in Vonnahme’s direction early and often. He’s got a ways to go before being mentioned in the same breath as recent Iowa standout tight ends like Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle, but Vonnahme has big-time potential and needs to be contained if Wisconsin is to reclaim the Heartland Trophy in Week 9 at Kinnick Stadium.