Washington State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

Washington State and Utah State have both gotten off to rough starts to their 2026 college football seasons. The bad news is they're both 1-4 through the first five weeks, but the good news is one of them will get its first Pac-12 win of the season when they face each other in Week 6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Friday night showdown.

Washington State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington State +5.5 (-112)

Utah State -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Washington State +170

Utah State -205

Total

OVER 42.5 (-118)

UNDER 42.5 (-102)

Washington State vs. Utah State How to Watch

Date: Friday, October 9

Time: 9:00pm ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CW

Washington State record: 1-4

Utah State record: 1-4

Washington State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Washington State is 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 2-1 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Washington State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Washington State's last 10 games

Utah State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Utah State's last 10 games

Washington State vs. Utah State Key Player to Watch

Javen Jacobs, RB - Utah State Aggies

Utah State may be smart to start leaning on its run game more often moving forward. Javen Jacobs has been one of the few bright spots on this team so far this season. He has racked up 331 rushing yards on 55 carries, for an average of 6.0 yards per rush. They run their quarterback, Grady Brosterhous, quite often, but maybe handing the ball to Jacobs is the more effective strategy moving forward.

Washington State vs. Utah State Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to lay the points with Utah State in this game. The Cougars are one of the worst statistical teams in the country this season, ranking 132nd in adjusted EPA per play. That's well below Utah State, which comes in at 77th in that metric.

Both teams throw the ball more than they run, and it's the Aggies who rank far better in pass defense, including giving up 6.8 yards per pass attempt while the Cougars give up 7.3.

Let's bet the Aggies as home favorites on Friday night.

Pick: Utah State -5.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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