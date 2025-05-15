Two Wisconsin Badgers departures rank among ESPN's best 2025 transfer portal players
The Wisconsin Badgers brought in some talent in the transfer portal this offseason, but the players they lost may weigh more heavily.
ESPN ranked the Top 100 players who entered the transfer portal this offseason. None of Luke Fickell's additions made the cut, but two important departures stood out.
60. Xavier Lucas, CB
Transferring from: Wisconsin | Transferring to: Miami
Lucas, a three-star signee in the 2024 class, got on the field right away as a true freshman for the Badgers and made a solid first impression. He played 192 snaps on the year, grabbed an interception in Wisconsin's season opener and allowed just two catches against Nebraska in his first career start. After initially agreeing to return in 2025, Lucas made the surprising decision to transfer closer to home in January- Max Olson, ESPN
Lucas' departure sparked a controversy over transfer rules and enforcement, but it never developed into a full-blown lawsuit despite the involvement of attorneys.
The cornerback opted to unenroll from Wisconsin and then enroll as a student at Miami, after the Badgers refused to let him formally enter the transfer portal.
Fickell feels confident about the players he still has at the position, but teams can never have too many good players in coverage.
91. Tanner Koziol, TE
Transferring from: Wisconsin | Transferring to: Houston
Koziol, one of the most productive returning tight ends in the country, went back on the market after joining the Badgers ahead of 2024. Koziol caught 94 passes in 2023 (fourth in FBS) for Ball State and produced 839 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.- Max Olson, ESPN
Koziol was supposed to be Wisconsin's prized transfer portal addition of the offseason, but he lasted only a few months before reentering the portal and moving onto Houston.
Fickell was able to tap back into the portal market for a replacement tight end in Lance Mason from Missouri State, but the FCS pass catcher doesn't quite bring the same pedigree as what the Badgers lost in Koziol.
The two big losses haven't left Wisconsin with lingering holes to fill on their roster, but the success they have on their new teams will leave Badgers fans wondering what could have been in Madison.