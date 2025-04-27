All Badgers

Undrafted Wisconsin Badgers find NFL team landing spots after 2025 NFL Draft

Only two Wisconsin Badgers were draft. The rest had to find landing spots as undrafted free agents

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (28), safety Hunter Wohler (24) and cornerback RJ Delancy III (5) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jack Nelson and Hunter Wohler were the only two Wisconsin Badgers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The rest will have to continue their football careers as undrafted free agents, either signing with teams or accepting rookie minicamp invites to show what they can do.

It was one of the least successful Wisconsin draft classes in years, but some of their undrafted prospects have the potential to climb their way up an NFL depth chart.

Two Badgers signed with teams quickly after the draft.

CB RJ Delancy III, New York Giants

OL Joe Huber, Minnesota Vikings

Others like Jake Chaney, Bryson Green and John Pius will have to wait longer for their next opportunity to continue their professional football careers, but they're definitely on NFL teams' radars after playing football at Wisconsin.

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

