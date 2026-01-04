Wisconsin Badgers land transfer tight end who fits perfectly in Jeff Grimes' system

The Wisconsin Badgers have added their second player from the transfer portal.

Just hours after adding Iowa State transfer and Wisconsin native Carson Van Dinter to the safety room, the Badgers made a move at tight end for Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris.

Harris, at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, checks plenty of the boxes for a tight end in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme.

BREAKING: Bowling Green transfer TE Jacob Harris has Committed to Wisconsin, source tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 260 TE totaled 5 TDs this season



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/qpHzHQLEOD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

Harris caught 19 of his 28 targets for 182 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season. He was a versatile threat for the Falcons, dominating in the redzone and imposing his will as a blocker.

He earned a 61.6 PFF grade as a run blocker, which stands better than any of Wisconsin's tight ends last season. He also earned a 60.4 grade as a pass blocker.

Wisconsin had him on campus for an official visit before he committed.

BREAKING: Bowling Green transfer TE Jacob Harris has scheduled a visit for South Carolina per @chris_hummer



The sophomore TE recorded 19 catches for 182 yards and 5 TD’s in 2025.



The 6’4”, 255 lb Ohio native also has a visit scheduled with Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YNgg7d6Hz6 — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) January 2, 2026

Besides the departures of Tucker Ashcraft and Lance Mason to the portal and NFL Draft, respectively, it's easy to see why the Badgers made Harris a priority.

Harris' blocking ability will likely be utilized in early downs and heavy personnel sets, which were a staple of Grimes' offense last season. Grimes also didn't shy away from going to Mason in 2025 when in the redzone, as Mason accounted for four of the Badgers' nine receiving touchdowns. Three of his scores came in the redzone.

As a proven threat in the redzone, Harris is an ideal candidate to inherit the scoring chances Mason had last season.

Jacob Harris is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/6dLIlK2Ae7 — Bowling Green Football Talk (@BGFootballTalk) October 25, 2025

The new Badger will have two years of eiligibility remaining, joining rising junior Jackson McGohan and rising sophomore Grant Stec at the top of the tight end room.

Wisconsin has scheduled visits with multiple other tight ends and could look to add another body to compete for meaningful snaps.

