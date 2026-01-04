Wisconsin Badgers land transfer tight end who fits perfectly in Jeff Grimes' system
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers have added their second player from the transfer portal.
Just hours after adding Iowa State transfer and Wisconsin native Carson Van Dinter to the safety room, the Badgers made a move at tight end for Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris.
Harris, at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, checks plenty of the boxes for a tight end in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme.
Badgers replenish tight end room with Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris
Harris caught 19 of his 28 targets for 182 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season. He was a versatile threat for the Falcons, dominating in the redzone and imposing his will as a blocker.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
He earned a 61.6 PFF grade as a run blocker, which stands better than any of Wisconsin's tight ends last season. He also earned a 60.4 grade as a pass blocker.
Wisconsin had him on campus for an official visit before he committed.
Besides the departures of Tucker Ashcraft and Lance Mason to the portal and NFL Draft, respectively, it's easy to see why the Badgers made Harris a priority.
Related: Departures of critical playmakers leave Wisconsin with plenty of holes to fill on offense
Harris' blocking ability will likely be utilized in early downs and heavy personnel sets, which were a staple of Grimes' offense last season. Grimes also didn't shy away from going to Mason in 2025 when in the redzone, as Mason accounted for four of the Badgers' nine receiving touchdowns. Three of his scores came in the redzone.
As a proven threat in the redzone, Harris is an ideal candidate to inherit the scoring chances Mason had last season.
The new Badger will have two years of eiligibility remaining, joining rising junior Jackson McGohan and rising sophomore Grant Stec at the top of the tight end room.
Wisconsin has scheduled visits with multiple other tight ends and could look to add another body to compete for meaningful snaps.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.Follow CamWilhorn