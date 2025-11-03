Wisconsin Badgers vs No. 24 Washington: Start time, Huskies preview, betting odds
The Wisconsin Badgers faced Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon in October. While the calendar may have flipped to November, the Badgers opponents aren't getting any easier.
On Saturday, they'll host to a Washington Huskies team that sits at No. 24 in the AP Poll this week after dominating Illinois 42-25. It'll be Wisconsin's fifth game against a ranked opponent this season.
The Huskies are led by talented sophomore quarterback Demond Williams, who has completed over 70 percent of his passes this season and is averaging over 250 yards per game.
Along with star running back Jonah Coleman and standout wide receiver Denzel Boston, hehas powered Washington to 35.5 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the country.
While it has been the offense that's fueled Washington's 6-2 start, they have plenty of defensive talent.
The Huskies starting cornerbacks, Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, are both listed at 6-foot-4. Davis has only played four full games but has already picked off two passes. He's one of the top NFL Draft prospects at the corner position.
While recent opponents have had success running the ball against Washington, the Huskies' 102.8 rushing yards per game allowed ranks 19th best in the country — five spots ahead of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin vs Washington start time, betting odds
The Badgers and the Huskies will kick off at 3:30 CT (1:30 PT) at Camp Randall. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
It'll be Wisconsin's third game this season in the afternoon window, with the other two being a 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee State and a 34-0 loss to Ohio State.
While Wisconsin will enter the contest as significant underdogs, Saturday's game is forecasted to be much closer than the Badgers recent games.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Wisconsin is 11.5-point underdogs. That's a far cry from their 34.5-point underdog position against Oregon. The Badgers' over/under for total team points is 16.5, a full 10 points higher than it was in their last game.
The team total comes as a bit of a surprise considering Wisconsin scored 17 combined points across its last four games.