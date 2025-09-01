4 things I noticed rewatching the Wisconsin Badgers & Miami
As the dust settles over Week 1 of college football, the outlook for most teams becomes clearer. For a Wisconsin Badgers football team that, for a moment, appeared to lose its starting quarterback to a significant injury for a third consecutive season, things looked clear as mud as the clock struck 0:00 on Thursday night.
In the past few days, a 'sigh of relief' injury update and some time in the film room put analysis of Wisconsin's 17-0 season-opening victory on firmer ground. UW was far from perfect against the Miami RedHawks, but there were a plethora of positive takeaways.
Jeff Grimes impressed in his Wisconsin Badgers debut
After two clunky years under Phil Longo, Wisconsin's offense desperately needed a fresh start. In 2023, Longo's first season in Madison, the Badgers finished 93rd in total scoring offense–UW's worst finish since 2004. Results fell further backward in 2024, as Wisconsin finished 109th in scoring offense–the program's worst mark since at least 1995 and its only sub-100 finish in that timeframe.
Enter newly-minted offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. His wide-zone scheme offered the hope of a hard reset to a unit badly needing one. In Grimes' debut, he showcased an offense truly built on complementary play-calling.
Wisconsin's longest rushing play of the game was a prime example of offensive plays building on one another. That play, a third-quarter run by backup QB Danny O'Neil, appeared to be set up all the way back in the first quarter by a jet-motion play to wide receiver Trech Kekahuna. Kekahuna gained seven yards on that rush.
When Grimes dialed-up that same jet-motion look in the third quarter, it lured defenders into committing to Kekahuna. To counter it, O'Neil pulled the ball on an option play and ran it himself for a 17-yard scamper. In a key moment, on third and nine from Wisconsin's 47, the Badgers offense delivered. That play extended what ultimately became UW's first touchdown drive of the season.
Wisconsin's defensive front was spectacular
In another area the Badgers need tremendous improvement in, there are signs of life. Head coach Luke Fickell hit the portal this offseason after his defense generated the fewest tackles for loss in the FBS in 2024. Half of the players listed on the depth chart in Wisconsin's front four are transfer additions.
New faces and some scheme tweaks by defensive coordinator Mike Tressel yielded positive results Thursday. The three sacks recorded by the Badgers against Miami tie Wisconsin's season-high from the 2024 campaign.
It did not require Tressel to dial up pressure through the use of exotic blitzes, either. Two of Wisconsin's three sacks came purely from four-man rushes. The only exception to the third came from linebacker Christian Alliegro, acting as a QB spy, taking a textbook angle to close in on RedHawks QB Dequan Finn after the four-man rush had already forced him out of the pocket on 3rd and 5. Alliegro's play thwarted a potential first down and big play.
The performance does come with the caveat that Miami's offensive line is among the least-experienced in the FBS. Its five starters entered Week 1 with a combined five starts in college football–the fewest of any offensive line unit in the country. UW's defensive front has started strong, but more menacing opponents are right around the corner.
Lots of room to grow on the Badgers offensive line
Wisconsin's offensive line returned a plethora of starting experience. Its 111 career starts ahead of the season-opener trailed only Nebraska (123), Oregon (143), and Illinois (169). UW's three returning starters, Jake Renfro, Joe Brunner, and Riley Mahlman, played quite well. The two newcomers left something to be desired.
Pro Football Focus attributed five quarterback pressures to left tackle Davis Heinzen. A reasonable person could count five pressures against the Western Michigan transfer before O'Neil's first full drive. Miami's Adam Trick had a banner day going up against Heinzen. In his fourth-ever collegiate start, the defensive lineman got the better of Heinzen early and often. Against Wisconsin, Trick tied his career-high of six total tackles, set a new career-high with five solo tackles, and set a new career-high with two sacks.
On Wisconsin football's final offensive series, reserve Leyton Nelson replaced Heinzen. Nelson was the only player outside of the starting five to play an offensive line snap Thursday.
Making his first collegiate start, Emerson Mandell experienced some growing pains. The redshirt freshman's struggles came most often when pulling on blocks. Throughout his time with Wisconsin football, Mandell has been moved from outside to inside at right guard, so his struggles in some facets of interior play are to be expected.
Wisconsin's young defensive backs lived up to the hype
Preston Zachman deservedly was the subject of several headlines Thursday evening. The graduate student's two interceptions allowed Wisconsin to pull away late in what was otherwise a close game on the scoreboard. Throughout the game, my eyes were focused on the fresh faces in UW's secondary.
More than half the players in Wisconsin's two-deep at cornerback are freshmen by eligibility. The mix of veteran and young talent held Miami under 83 yards passing. The RedHawks' longest play through the air was only 20 yards.
When a young player like Omillio Agard got his opportunities, he took them. The redshirt freshman displayed real physicality against Miami's receivers. Late in the second quarter, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back broke up a pass intended for Miami's Cole Weaver with a big hit. The play forced a third down that ultimately resulted in a sack.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- 4 things to know about Wisconsin Badgers backup quarterback Danny O'Neil after Billy Edwards Jr. injury