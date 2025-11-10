Blend of star seniors and youth turning Wisconsin Badgers defense into a juggernaut
The Wisconsin Badgers' six-game losing streak began with a slew of subpar defensive performances. The first five opponents Wisconsin faced during that stretch averaged 30 points per game.
Opposing quarterbacks completed 72.6 percent of their passes, with offenses like Ohio State and Alabama ditching the run game to expand their aerial attack. That didn't mean Wisconsin shut down the run, either. Michigan and Iowa each ran for at least 175 yards.
But in the last two weeks, something has changed for Wisconsin's defense, and it's not particularly hard to identify the change.
Standout freshmen offer defensive spark
True freshmen Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano received plenty of praise throughout fall camp, but the duo opened the campaign as the backups to Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro.
As each freshman shined in their infrequent snaps, and Alliegro went down with a broken arm, Fickell handed the youngsters the keys to the defense ahead of the Badgers' matchup with Oregon. They remained in the driver's seat against Washington.
That decision has paid dividends.
Posa has been graded as the Badgers' best and second-best defender across the past two weeks, respectively, by PFF. Catalano checked in as the fourth and first-rated defender (minimum five snaps played).
Flying around the football field, Posa and Catalano have racked up 51 combined tackles. In Wisconsin's win over Washington, Catalano had 19 tackles — the most by any Badger in 14 years — and Posa totaled 2.5 sacks. One of Posa's sacks resulted in a fumble, which he recovered and the offense turned it into six points. Another sealed Wisconsin's win.
"Those are very talented young kids. And honestly, I could say the word young attached to it, but they're just talented football players who are going to make plays. And it doesn't matter if they're freshmen." Senior defensive lineman Ben Barten said of the linebacking duo. "They're going to make plays wherever they're lined up on our football field."
And while the young linebackers have played a key role in Wisconsin's defensive turnaround, they aren't alone. Seniors up front and in the secondary have risen to the occasion, or simply continued their excellent play.
Reiger, Barten and Hallman step up
Mason Reiger and Barten have been two of Wisconsin's best and most consistent defenders this season. But even they've elevated their game.
Reiger had been generating plenty of pressure but struggling to pull down the quarterback. Now, he has notched a sack in two straight games. He's landed a 67.2 and a 78.3 PFF Grade, respectively, over the two contests. Per PFF, Reiger had a ridiculous eight pressures against Washington.
Barten has been having a breakout 2025 campaign and added a sack against Oregon. Against the Huskies, he blocked a 50-yard would-be game-tying field goal. He's finished as Wisconsin's second and fourth best defender in those games by PFF grade (minimum 10 snap).
Barton is a sixth-year senior who moved from offensive to defensive line and didn't see game action before Fickell came to Madison. The Stratford, Wisconsin-native has been a clear bright spot.
"There's nobody that's been more consistent," Fickell said Saturday. "He's got a chance to continue to play this game of football (after college), and he gives us everything he's got every single day, and I don't know where we'd be without him."
Ricardo Hallman is another player who's been with Wisconsin since the pre-Fickell days. A 2023 AP third team All-American, Hallman has had to work through plenty of adversity in 2025.
Hallman was targeted 34 times across 12 games last season. He was targeted 36 times before Saturday's meeting with the Huskies. He yielded at least five receptions in three of his first seven appearances.
The Badgers secondary was anchored by the 2023 version of Hallman on Saturday. He intercepted a pass from Washington QB Demond Williams in the end zone, and his 68.5 PFF grade was his second best this season.