Eight firsts the Wisconsin Badgers accomplished in 13-10 win over Washington
MADISON, Wis. -- Luke Fickell noted the possibility that Carter Smith would make his Wisconsin Badgers debut in the days leading up to Saturday's game against Washington.
Nobody anticipated Smith's first college action to come on the heels of a serious injury to starter Danny O'Neil, much less that Smith, with the help of a pair of fellow freshmen, Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa, would lead Wisconsin to a shocking upset over No. 24 Washington.
Amid a prolonged losing streak and one of the worst seasons in decades, Wisconsin produced a long list of firsts en route to a much-needed win.
First points scored at Camp Randall in 49 Days
The Badgers offense has been underwhelming to say the least. Long-term injuries to their starting quarterback, running back and center, along with preseason injuries to the anticipated starting left tackle and tight end, derailed Jeff Grimes' inaugural season in Madison.
Wisconsin had been shut out in back-to-back home games, with Nathaniel Vakos' 42-yard second-quarter field goal being the Badgers' first points at home since Week 4 against Maryland.
First lead in 35 days
This one leads back to an Oct. 4 road game against Michigan, when the Badgers received the ball to start the first quarter and marched down the field for a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Michigan scored on its very next possession, which was the start of 24 consecutive Wolverine points. Wisconsin was either tied or losing to its opponent for the entirety of the following three games.
By the time Vakos nailed the aforementioned field goal, it had been 16 straight quarters without a Badgers lead.
First win in seven games
After winning back-to-back games to open the 2025 campaign, Wisconsin had lost six straight before Saturday. The Badgers hadn't lost seven consecutive games in the same season since Barry Alvarez's first season in 1990, when Wisconsin went 1-10.
First ranked win in four years
Wisconsin hadn't beaten a ranked opponent since it downed then-No. 9 Iowa 27-7 at Camp Randall on Oct. 30, 2021. Under Luke Fickell, the Badgers had been 0-10 against ranked opponents, including a Reliaquest Bowl loss to No. 13 LSU in 2023.
Fickell has played some ranked teams tightly, including holding leads over No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon in the fourth quarter during the 2024 campaign. Saturday's matchup marked the first time Fickell and Co. have gotten over the hump.
First win over a Power 4 opponent in 12 games
Between a five-game losing streak to end the 2024 season and the six-game losing streak the Badgers broke with Saturday's win, it had been 385 days since Wisconsin beat another power conference opponent.
First fumble recovery in nine games
Mason Posa's third-quarter strip sack and fumble recovery set up Carter Smith's game-tying two-yard touchdown run. It marked the Badgers' first recovered fumble since last season's 44-25 loss to Nebraska on Nov. 23.
First game without a player passing for at least 25 yards in 29 years
Wisconsin had four players, three of whom were quarterbacks, attempt a pass. They accrued 48 total passing yards, and punter Sean West led the team in passing yards with a single 24-yard completion to Jackson Acker on a fake punt.
The Badgers haven't had their leading passer finish with fewer than 25 passing yards since Dec. 27, 1996. On that date, Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the Copper Bowl. Starting quarterback Mike Samuel completed two of his six passing attempts for 16 yards. Ron Dayne carried the offensive load, rushing 30 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
Most tackles by a Wisconsin player in 14 years
Mason Posa, in the Badgers loss to Oregon last week, had the most tackles (13) by a Wisconsin redshirt or true freshman since TJ Edwards in 2015. Posa's running mate, Cooper Catalano, breezed by the 13-tackle mark Saturday
The Germantown, Wisconsin, native and Wisconsin state high school career tackles leader finished with 19 tackles.
That was the most tackles by any Badger player since Mike Taylor logged 22 tackles in a game against Ohio State on Oct. 29, 2011.