Wisconsin Football Bolsters Front Office Staff Days Before 2026 Season

Wisconsin continues to fortify its front office with the critical 2026 campaign right around the corner.

The Badgers have hired Marcus Berry for a high-ranking player personnel role, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Friday.

According to Wisconsin, he'll serve as the Senior Director of Personnel Strategy in Madison.

Wisconsin has hired veteran college front office staffer Marcus Berry in a high-ranking player personnel role, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was most recently chief of staff/GM at Temple. Previously worked at Michigan State and as director of recruiting at Maryland. pic.twitter.com/BaPY7UgeYA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 4, 2026

Barry is a grizzled veteran of college front offices. He joins the Badgers from Temple, where held the role of Director of Player Personnel. According to the team's official website, he "spearheaded the team's recruiting process" in that position.

Berry is another addition to a Wisconsin football front office that added Morocco Brown as General Manager and Darius Hicks as Director of Scouting and Player Personnel this offseason.

Berry's career

As mentioned, Berry arrives at Wisconsin from Temple, where he spent the past three years as Chief of Staff and then Director of Player Personnel. Prior to that, he spent eight years as Maryland's Director of Recruiting.

Ahead of his time in College Park, he was the Director of Player Personnel at Rutgers, Illinois and North Carolina. He also had two brief stints at the NFL level in the personnel and scouting department with the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

What the Berry hire means

Marcus Sedberry, not to be confused with Marcus Berry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Berry arrived in Madison with more than 25 years of experience building development-driven rosters at the Power Five and NFL levels," his bio on Wisconsin's roster reads. Like Brown, Berry is a personnel-driven front office member who has decades of experience scouting and evaluating prospects.

Berry has had hands-on jobs on the recruiting side of things in the past, but in Madison, he figures to have more of a birds' eye view of the Badgers' recruiting as a whole. Given his job title and pedigree, he should work closely with Morocco Brown to construct Wisconsin's roster year in and year out.

Notably, this is one of new Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst's first hires for the football program. He's an experienced add to the front office, to be sure, and it'll be interesting to see what kinds of doors he can open up in terms of recruiting the East Coast for Wisconsin. He began his coaching career with Maryland high school football, and proceeded to spend eight years in the Terps' front office.

Ultimately, as college rosters and roster building gets increasingly professionalized, you can never have enough hands on deck. Preparations for building next years' team often start in the middle of the fall, when transfer portal scouting and retention talks begin. Berry is another piece that will help strengthen the Badgers' front office.