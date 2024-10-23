Wisconsin moves up to No. 18 in latest poll from national analyst
The Wisconsin football team is currently amid its first three-game conference winning streak under Luke Fickell. The national media is beginning to take notice, and the metrics think they are a top-20 team in the country.
National college football media personality Josh Pate releases his own top 25 every week called the JP Poll. On the latest episode of his podcast, he rated Wisconsin at No. 18 in the country, one spot about its 19th ranking from last week.
The Badgers will have a tough test this week against Penn State, which ranks at No. 8 in Pate's poll. The Badgers jumped Iowa, which fell from No. 17 to No. 24. Wisconsin will face the Hawkeyes next week, and then Oregon, which ranks at No. 3 in the JP Poll. The Badgersl finish the season against Nebraska and Minnesota, which are both unranked.
Pate's poll is based on neutral-field favorability. Therefore, Wisconsin would be favored against Iowa and Nebraska on the neutral field, but it will play both of those teams on the road. As roughly seven-point underdogs this week against Penn State, a win could see the Badgers continue to rise.
Wisconsin is still a big win away from finding itself ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll, but Pate joins ESPN's Bill Connelly as the latest to view the Badgers as a top-20 team in the country. Both the JP Poll and SP+ are predictive metrics, which can help emphasize the recent success in Madison.
The Badgers will host the Nittany Lions, who rank No. 3 in the AP Poll this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on NBC. It will be an opportunity for Fickell to earn his biggest win as head coach since arriving in Madison.