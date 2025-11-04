Where Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 football recruiting class ranks, one month from National Signing Day
The Wisconsin Badgers are a month away from the 2026 recruiting class putting pen to paper and locking in their commitment for next season.
While two recruits have recently de-committed, Luke Fickell still has a strong group of prospects pledging to continue their football careers in Madison.
As of November 3, Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 37 by Rivals, just ahead of Michigan State, Stanford and Vanderbilt.
The harder part to swallow is Minnesota and Iowa ranked four and five spots ahead, respectively.
Rivals is the highest on the Badgers' 2026 class among the major recruiting sites.
ESPN ranked Wisconsin 46th on October 30, and 247 Sports has Fickell's class all the way down at No. 62, behind Northwestern.
UW has 14 players committed for 2026. Only two of them are consensus four-star recruits: running back Amari Latimer and wide receiver Jayden Petit.
The concern is that both of those top recruits have been taking visits with other schools in recent weeks as the Badgers continue to lose games.
It will be imperative for Fickell to hold onto both of those top talents, or else the program's recruiting ranking will drop even further.
The overall class includes one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers, two tight ends, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one edge rusher, one linebacker and two cornerbacks.
Fickell's staff continues to pursue more players, with a recent emphasis on adding a safety to round things out.
They're also going hard after recruits who were committed to other programs but re-opened their recruiting after their school fired its head coach.
This last month of recruiting is going to be pivotal to keeping this 2026 class in place and adding the finishing touches.