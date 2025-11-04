All Badgers

Where Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 football recruiting class ranks, one month from National Signing Day

The Wisconsin Badgers are a month away from the 2026 recruiting class putting pen to paper and locking in their commitment for next season. Here's where they rank right now.

Lorin Cox

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers are a month away from the 2026 recruiting class putting pen to paper and locking in their commitment for next season.

While two recruits have recently de-committed, Luke Fickell still has a strong group of prospects pledging to continue their football careers in Madison.

As of November 3, Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 37 by Rivals, just ahead of Michigan State, Stanford and Vanderbilt.

The harder part to swallow is Minnesota and Iowa ranked four and five spots ahead, respectively.

Rivals is the highest on the Badgers' 2026 class among the major recruiting sites.

ESPN ranked Wisconsin 46th on October 30, and 247 Sports has Fickell's class all the way down at No. 62, behind Northwestern.

UW has 14 players committed for 2026. Only two of them are consensus four-star recruits: running back Amari Latimer and wide receiver Jayden Petit.

The concern is that both of those top recruits have been taking visits with other schools in recent weeks as the Badgers continue to lose games.

Related: Badgers Hall of Famer calls on Luke Fickell to put more emphasis on recruiting in Wisconsin

It will be imperative for Fickell to hold onto both of those top talents, or else the program's recruiting ranking will drop even further.

The overall class includes one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers, two tight ends, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one edge rusher, one linebacker and two cornerbacks.

Fickell's staff continues to pursue more players, with a recent emphasis on adding a safety to round things out.

They're also going hard after recruits who were committed to other programs but re-opened their recruiting after their school fired its head coach.

This last month of recruiting is going to be pivotal to keeping this 2026 class in place and adding the finishing touches.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Recruiting