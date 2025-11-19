Wisconsin Badgers expected to lose elite WR commit in flip to ranked SEC school
The hits keep coming to the Wisconsin Badgers 2026 recruiting class, and the biggest loss yet could still be on its way.
After the Badgers only two scholarship offensive line recruits for next year de-committed this week, another potential flip may be in the works.
On3 vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong issued a formal prediction Wednesday that Wisconsin's four-star wide receiver commit Jayden Petit will flip to the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.
Petit took an official visit to Oklahoma over the summer and then another in-season visit with the Sooners last month.
Wiltfong believes that recruiting push is trending toward a full flip.
Petit is rated as a Top 100 player and a Top 15 wide receiver in the country by 247 Sports.
He had a record-setting senior season in Southwest Florida, which only helped attract further recruiting interest despite his ongoing committment to Wisconsin.
He is one of the Badgers highest-rated recruits in the 2026 cycle, and losing him would be a major hit to a recruiting class that is already on the decline.
Petit and running back Amari Latimer are Wisconsin's only four-star recruits committed for next year, and both have received strong interest from other programs.
Wisconsin has one other wide receiver committed for 2026 in three-star prospect Zion Legree from Niceville, Florida.