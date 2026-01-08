Wisconsin Badgers find Preston Zachman replacement at safety with SEC transfer Marvin Burks
The only possible silver lining from Preson Zachman's season-ending injury in Week 3 was that he could obtain a medical redshirt and return for the 2026 campaign.
That possibility became reality, just not for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Zachman did receive a medical redshirt and declared his intent to return for another college season. The caveat? He'd do so at Indiana.
Just days later, Wisconsin found a transfer portal replacement with two years of starting experience to anchor the secondary in Marvin Burks.
Experienced SEC safety Marvin Burks could anchor Wisconsin's secondary
Burks immediately becomes one of the Badgers best transfer portal gets. He has played a significant role in all three of his collegiate seasons at Missouri.
The free safety has started in all 26 of his appearances over the past two seasons. He was ranked the 16th best safety in the transfer portal, per On3 Sports.
In 2025, he logged 49 tackles, the fourth most on his team, with 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The year before that, Burks notched 66 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.
He immediately steps in as the most experienced safety on Wisconsin's roster, and he figures to share the back end with Matt Jung in 2026, who stepped in after Zachman's injury.
Wisconsin was in dire need of an experienced safety, after losing Zachman and other starting safety Austin Brown.
Before Burks' commitment, Wisconsin was left with Jung, Matthew Traynor coming off a torn ACL, a trio of freshmen and a pair of rising sophomores, including incoming Iowa State transfer Carson Van Dinter.
