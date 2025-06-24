Why this in-state offensive lineman committed to the Wisconsin Badgers as a preferred walk-on
Aiden Dirksen thought a couple more opportunities would spring up soon, but he loved the University of Wisconsin football program and its culture.
He didn't want to wait much longer.
Dirksen, who plays for defending WIAA Division I state champion Green Bay Bay Port, received a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin offensive line coach AJ Blazek after his performance at the Badgers' summer camp June 15. He returned days later for a visit and committed to the program, which he eventually announced Saturday.
"I know the common answer everybody gives is all, 'Oh, I've grown up in Wisconsin. I've always watched the Badgers,' which is 100% true for me," Dirksen said. "I've always been a Badger fan. I've always dreamed about being a Badger. But I really like where the program's heading.
"I see a really good future behind coach (Luke) Fickell and the rest of the coaching staff there. The guys coming in are of high, high quality. I feel like we have a good future coming. I feel like we're gonna do really well in the coming years, and I want to be a part of that."
Dirksen's recruiting process had started to pick up in the last month. In addition to Wisconsin's walk-on offer, he announced offers from FCS program Illinois State and Division II schools Jamestown, Minnesota State and Washburn since June 6. He told Wisconsin Badgers On SI last week that he also felt there was interest from Central Michigan and Northwestern.
"There wasn't a certain thing that really made me decide to commit right away," Dirksen said. "But ... after being in Madison on Thursday and talking with talking with coach Blazek and coach (Jeff) Grimes and coach Fickell, I was very impressed with with everything at Wisconsin.
"I like the style of football that they're playing and what they're going to move into, and everyone there feels like family. After all of our football meetings and stuff, we went over to where some of the players live, and I met a bunch of them, and they all welcomed me, and they're all super nice guys. I just felt very welcomed, and I was at home."
Wisconsin's staff hasn't really discuss where they foresee Dirksen playing on its offensive line, but along with with a Big Ten-level frame at a listed 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds on Hudl, he also possesses some versatility at the prep level. He's already played center and guard for the prep powerhouse Pirates, and he said he would be playing tackle during the 2025 season.
Dirksen eventually returned to Madison on Thursday for his second visit of the week. Among the meetings he participated in included learning a couple of plays and formations, along with discussing financials. The Badgers also showed him their facilities, which according to the recruit, left him "blown away."
Just when Dirksen wanted to make a commitment leading up to the visit was something he debated. He told Wisconsin Badgers On SI just last week, prior to his trip back to Madison, that he anticipated a timeline for a decision "early-to-mid July latest."
But Dirksen also said Monday that didn't know when he'd be back on campus. He eventually gave his verbal commitment in person, which is something he wanted to do as it felt "a lot more personal."
"Probably, I'd say a day before, I was like, 'Alright, I think I know I'm going to commit,'" Dirksen said. "Everything, it's what I wanted, it's what I've always wanted. I have an opportunity. I understand it's a preferred walk-on (offer), and I can get a full ride somewhere else, but it didn't matter to me.
"And then I went there, and I went through the whole visit. And then after talking with all the guys where they live and hanging out with with the coaches, I pulled coach Blazek to the side and I told him that I wanted to commit, and I wanted to be the next Badger."
