Wisconsin Badgers rank 'pretty high' for rising 2026 DL recruit, who put UW in his Top 8 schools
Djidjou Bah said last week that the Wisconsin Badgers were "pretty high" on his list of schools. He backed that up on Friday.
Bah, who plays for Germantown High School in Tennessee, unveiled his top eight schools. Wisconsin, Indiana, NC State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa, Georgia Tech and nearby Memphis all made the cut.
His relationship with Wisconsin has developed quickly, announcing an offer from the Badgers on May 2 then scheduling an official visit to Madison the weekend of May 29-June 1.
He already traveled to Northwestern for one this month, and he'll also take official visits to Iowa (the weekend of June 6-8), Indiana (June 13-15) and now Michigan State (June 20-22). That weekend official visit with the Spartans was previously set for the Wolfpack.
Bah, who also announced Power Four offers from Duke and West Virginia, told Wisconsin Badgers on SI last week that he anticipates announcing his commitment this summer and enrolling early at whatever school he signs with.
Some factors that will weigh in his decision include strong academics, developing not just on the field but off the field as a man, and playing in a strong conference and on a good defense with history and "a good defensive coach."
Wisconsin will host a few defensive linemen on official visits that start the weekend of May 29-June 1. Bah and Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Illinois) are slated to take official visits to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1. Jermaine Polk (Toledo St. Francis de Sales) will be in Madison from June 5-8.
Kobe Cherry, a three-star defensive lineman from Greenwood Center Grove in Indiana, unveiled Friday his final schools that included Wisconsin, Indiana and Purdue.