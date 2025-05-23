Wisconsin Badgers competing with Big Ten rivals as Top 3 schools for 2026 DL recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers have recruited the state of Indiana well for high school talent in the last two recruiting cycles, and they're among the top schools for a 2026 defensive lineman.
Kobe Cherry, who plays for Greenwood Center Grove, announced Friday his final three schools. Wisconsin made the cut alongside Indiana and Purdue.
Cherry, listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds on Hudl, is a three-star recruit by three outlets who also plays baseball. He visited Wisconsin in early March during one of the program's junior day events.
He's announced other Power Four offers from Louisville, Minnesota and Washington.
Cherry is among several targets for Wisconsin's 2026 class that has yet to secure a verbal commitment from a defensive lineman. The Badgers have missed on the following recruits:King Liggins (Chicago Brother Rice) to Illinois, Jake Johnson (Prosper, Texas) to Southern Cal,Blake Smythe (Franklin, Indiana) to Indiana, Yahya Gaad (Medina South Gibson, Tennessee) to UCLA, and Jamir Perez (Cleveland Glenville) to Florida.
Three-star recruits Djidjou Bah (Germantown, Tennessee) and Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Illinois) are slated to take official visits to Wisconsin the weekend of May 30-June 1.Jermaine Polk (Toledo St. Francis de Sales) will be in Madison from June 5-8.
Wisconsin's recruited the state of Indiana well in the 2025 and 2026 classes. The Badgers signed wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville) and tight end Nizyi Davis (Indianapolis Lawrence Central) in December during the 2025 signing period.
Three of the program's seven 2026 commits – offensive lineman Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean), wide receiver Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn) and cornerback Carson Eloms (Fishers) – come from the Hoosier State.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- 2026 linebacker commit Aden Reeder can do it all as 'Swiss Army Knife' for Wisconsin Badgers defense