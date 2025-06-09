4-star lineman breaks down 'great' experience during official visit to Wisconsin football
Jalayne Miller's been recruited by the University of Wisconsin football program for quite some time now, but he never stepped foot in Madison until this weekend.
Miller, a four-star recruit who plays for Goodyear Desert Edge in Arizona, announced an offer from the Badgers in March 2024. He was among a few uncommitted recruits who came to town on official visits from June 5-8.
"Kind of knew what I was getting myself into, because I talked with the coaches a lot beforehand," Miller said. "I met some people that committed, some people that early enrolled and stuff like that.
"So overall, the experience was great. I learned a lot, and it was great being out at Wisconsin for the first time."
Sophomore left tackle Kevin Heywood hosted Miller on his official visit, and just how the players spoke about the coaching staff left an impression on him.
"Some coaches, they recruit one way, and then when you get there, they sometimes coach another," Miller said. "But I think everybody was staying consistent when talking about the coaches and that they don't really change, and they stay basically the same."
Miller met current 2026 Wisconsin offensive line commits Benjamin Novak and Maddox Cochrane this weekend, and he heard their thoughts on why they committed so early during their recruiting journeys.
"All the recruits were just so close," according to Miller, who also said he and Cochrane hung out in his hotel room. The program definitely took care of the players during their visit with the ability to play video games and keep their stomachs full.
"They had food readily available," Miller said. "I was upstairs. We were hungry. Like, 'Hey, let's go down.' They had wings, literally in the middle of the night, just delivered, so it was fresh and hot.
"And they had pizza the other night, so it was just like we were never hungry."
Miller first announced an offer from the Badgers in March 2024, just a couple months into AJ Blazek's tenure as offensive line coach. Miller, listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds on Hudl, said that the Badgers see him as essentially a swing tackle and guard.
"I think it's been pretty consistent from what I'm hearing from coaches," he said. "I have good enough size and good enough footwork and the athleticism to play the whole line, from left tackle to right across the board. But just mainly, I think tackle and guard."
"Pretty good with my hands, pretty lengthy. Not too tall, not too short."
Wisconsin is one of three schools that has hosted Miller on official visits. He previously traveled to Stanford and Auburn, but an upcoming trip to Southern Cal appears to be off.
The Badgers, Cardinal and Tigers remain going forward, and he expects to make a decision before his senior year.
"Pretty solidly, I'd like to say," Miller said of where Wisconsin stands. "I don't really have them ranked, but I like all (the) schools, and as of right now, they stand pretty solid."
