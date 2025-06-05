4-star offensive lineman among uncommitted recruits slated for official visits to Wisconsin Badgers this weekend
The Wisconsin Badgers started their summer recruiting swing on a strong note.
Though they're expecting to bring in a smaller number of uncommitted recruits in the days ahead, they could be key to further filling out the Badgers' 2026 class
Wisconsin is anticipating to host seven total recruits for the weekend of June 5-8, and four have not announced their verbal commitments to the program.
Each are projected to play positions that Luke Fickell's staff still hasn't filled for this recruiting cycle.
Another 4-star offensive linemen
Offensive line coach AJ Blazek has established a good rapport with four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair (Clarksville Kirkwood, Tennessee) on his official visit last weekend.
This week, he and the staff will host Jalayne Miller, who plays for Goodyear Desert Edge in Arizona.
On3 and ESPN both evaluate Miller as a four-star recruit, with ESPN designating him as the No. 275 player in the nation.
He's already taken official visits to Stanford and Auburn, and he announced he would take one to USC the weekend of June 20.
Miller will also see Wisconsin's offensive line commits, Benjamin Novak (Merrillville Andrean, Indiana) and Maddox Cochrane (Richmond Benedictine College Preparatory, Virginia) during his visit this weekend.
Back-to-back cornerback weekends
Wisconsin hosted cornerback commit Carsen Eloms (Fishers, Indiana) last weekend.
This weekend, it will be Jamyan Theodore, a three-star recruit who plays for Chattanooga Baylor. The Badgers have targeted Temore in recent years under Fickell.
Theodore took an official visit to Kentucky last weekend and previously listed the Badgers among his top eight schools that includes Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Duke and Mississippi.
Two projected safeties
The Badgers announced four of their 2025 scholarship signees as safeties during the December signing period: Jai'mier Scott, Luke Emmerich, Grant Dean and Remington Moss. Scott moved to cornerback in spring practices and impressed.
With the number of younger safeties in assistant Jack Cooper's group, Wisconsin has the luxury to take around two in this 2026 class.
The Badgers already hosted two recruits on official visits in Messiah Tilson (Rockford Guilford, Illinois) and Nick Reddish (Charlotte Independence) since late April.
The two expected in town this weekend are three-star recruits Chase Geter (Ashburn Stone Bridge) and Zachary Taylor (Katy Jordan, Texas).
Taylor was supposed to take his official visit last weekend but is now anticipated to be in Madison in the days ahead. He already took official visits to TCU and Texas Tech, and he had previously announced trips to Pitt (June 12-14) and Houston (June 19-21).
Taylor also possesses immense speed, running a 10.52 100-meter dash in April according to Athletic.net.
Geter is being recruited as a field safety, though he has potential position flexibility to move into the slot role in nickel packages.
The defensive back took an official visit to Duke last weekend and had announced an official visit to Penn State for June 13-15.
Geter has tweeted notable Power Four offers from the following schools: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.
