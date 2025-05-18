All Badgers

Highly-recruited 2026 defensive lineman commits to SEC school over Wisconsin, Ohio State

The University of Wisconsin football program continues to look for its first defensive line commit of the 2026 class after another recruit decides to play for a rising Power Four team.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the first quarter of their game against Oregon Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the first quarter of their game against Oregon Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The University of Wisconsin football program continues to look for its first defensive line commit of the 2026 class.

Jamir Perez, a three-star recruit who plays for Cleveland Glenville, announced Sunday via On3 this commitment to Florida.

Perez visited the Badgers in March for one of their early spring practices and had announced official visits to Wisconsin (the weekend of June 5-8) and Ohio State (June 13-15). He also tweeted additional Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

It's yet another defensive line target that has committed to a different school before summer official visits started. Wisconsin has lost out on three three-star recruits to conference foes alone since the beginning of April: Jake Johnson (Prosper, Texas) to Southern Cal, Blake Smythe (Franklin, Indiana) to Indiana and Yahya Gaad (Medina South Gibson, Tennessee) to UCLA.

The Wisconsin staff still has plenty of defensive line targets available as its official visit schedule starts in less than two weeks. Among those are King Liggins (Chicago Brother Rice), Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio), Jermaine Polk (Toledo St. Francis de Sales, Ohio), Djidjou Bah (Germantown, Tennessee) and Alister Vallejo (Liberty Hill, Texas).

Liggins already took an official visit to Wisconsin in late April, while Scott, Polk and Bah all have scheduled OVs to Madison.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Jake Kocorowski
JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

Home/Recruiting