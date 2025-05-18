Highly-recruited 2026 defensive lineman commits to SEC school over Wisconsin, Ohio State
The University of Wisconsin football program continues to look for its first defensive line commit of the 2026 class.
Jamir Perez, a three-star recruit who plays for Cleveland Glenville, announced Sunday via On3 this commitment to Florida.
Perez visited the Badgers in March for one of their early spring practices and had announced official visits to Wisconsin (the weekend of June 5-8) and Ohio State (June 13-15). He also tweeted additional Power Four offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
It's yet another defensive line target that has committed to a different school before summer official visits started. Wisconsin has lost out on three three-star recruits to conference foes alone since the beginning of April: Jake Johnson (Prosper, Texas) to Southern Cal, Blake Smythe (Franklin, Indiana) to Indiana and Yahya Gaad (Medina South Gibson, Tennessee) to UCLA.
The Wisconsin staff still has plenty of defensive line targets available as its official visit schedule starts in less than two weeks. Among those are King Liggins (Chicago Brother Rice), Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio), Jermaine Polk (Toledo St. Francis de Sales, Ohio), Djidjou Bah (Germantown, Tennessee) and Alister Vallejo (Liberty Hill, Texas).
Liggins already took an official visit to Wisconsin in late April, while Scott, Polk and Bah all have scheduled OVs to Madison.
