Wisconsin Badgers' key 2026 QB commit to play nationally televised game for Week 1
If you want to get an advanced look at the future of the Wisconsin Badgers' quarterback position, you'll get the chance this weekend.
Class of 2026 QB commit Ryan Hopkins and his new school Mater Dei in California are playing in one of the most high-profile high school football matchups in the country.
It caught the attention of ESPN, which will be broadcasting the game to a national audience.
The Monarchs are ranked as the No. 1 high school team in the country to start this season, but Hopkins be tested right out of the gate with another elite program in St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida.
The game will take place at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as part of the the Broward County National Football Showcase.
Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and streaming live on ESPN.com
Hopkins committed to the Badgers back in April. He recently received an offer from UCLA but remains firmly entrenched in playing for Wisconsin.
ESPN has him as a four-star recruit and the 11th ranked quarterback in the country. If he has a big performance on national television, his status as a top recruit should only continue to rise.