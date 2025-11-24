All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers star picked No. 1 overall in Major League Volleyball draft

The Wisconsin Badgers headlined the 2025 Major League Volleyball draft with two Top 20 picks both headed to the same team.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin outside hitter Mimi Colyer (15) is shown during their match against Illinois Thursday, October 2, 2025 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Illinois 3-0.
Wisconsin outside hitter Mimi Colyer (15) is shown during their match against Illinois Thursday, October 2, 2025 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Illinois 3-0. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, Major League Volleyball merged with the Pro Volleyball Federation, and its annual draft was held Monday.

It won't surprise Badgers fans that Wisconsin senior outside hitter Mimi Colyer was the first overall pick in the draft, heading to the league's new expansion team, the Dallas Pulse.

She's having a dominant 2025 season through the first 26 matches, averaging over five kills and five points per set.

Colyer has won the BIg Ten Player of the Week Award four times already this season, wtih nine matches of 20 or more kills already.

She is quickly passing Badgers legends in the record books after transferring in last January following three seasons at Oregon.

In Major League Volleyball, Colyer will be joined by her Wisconsin teammate Carter Booth, who was selected by the Dallas Pulse with the third pick of the third round, which was 19th overall.

Booth is in her third season with the Badgers after beginning her career at Minnesota.

2025 has been her best yet, and earlier this season she recorded her 500th career block.

They have Wisconsin sitting at 22-4 overall and 15-3 in conference play so far this season, currently riding a seven-match winning streak.

UW has two road matches left in regular season play, with Northwestern on Wednesday and Minnesota on Friday.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season for Colyer and Booth will then begin in early January.

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

