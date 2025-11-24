Wisconsin Badgers star picked No. 1 overall in Major League Volleyball draft
The Wisconsin Badgers headlined the 2025 Major League Volleyball draft with two Top 20 picks both headed to the same team.
This year, Major League Volleyball merged with the Pro Volleyball Federation, and its annual draft was held Monday.
It won't surprise Badgers fans that Wisconsin senior outside hitter Mimi Colyer was the first overall pick in the draft, heading to the league's new expansion team, the Dallas Pulse.
She's having a dominant 2025 season through the first 26 matches, averaging over five kills and five points per set.
Colyer has won the BIg Ten Player of the Week Award four times already this season, wtih nine matches of 20 or more kills already.
She is quickly passing Badgers legends in the record books after transferring in last January following three seasons at Oregon.
In Major League Volleyball, Colyer will be joined by her Wisconsin teammate Carter Booth, who was selected by the Dallas Pulse with the third pick of the third round, which was 19th overall.
Booth is in her third season with the Badgers after beginning her career at Minnesota.
2025 has been her best yet, and earlier this season she recorded her 500th career block.
They have Wisconsin sitting at 22-4 overall and 15-3 in conference play so far this season, currently riding a seven-match winning streak.
UW has two road matches left in regular season play, with Northwestern on Wednesday and Minnesota on Friday.
The 2026 Major League Volleyball season for Colyer and Booth will then begin in early January.