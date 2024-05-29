Commanders Owner Addresses Talk of Team's Potential Name Change
Ever since Josh Harris's ownership group purchased the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder in 2023, there has been plenty of speculation about the new boss changing the franchise's team name.
The franchise, which was established in 1932, became the Washington Football Team in 2020. The name Commanders graced the team's jerseys beginning in '22 when Snyder was still calling the shots.
"As you would imagine, everyone has an opinion on the name. Some good, some bad, and some in the middle," owner Majorie Harris, the wife of Josh Harris, said to reporters Wednesday. "I think that we have a lot of work to do. That name issue is going to be on the side for now until we can get things going.
"Quite frankly, I had a whole day in the community. I kept referring to the team as the Commanders. You know what, it sounds pretty good to me. So for now, it's the Commanders."
Last summer, team co-owner Magic Johnson hinted that the Commanders' name could be headed under another rebrand with the new ownership group in town.
"I think everything's on the table, especially after this year," Johnson said on The Today Show in July. "We'll see where we are with the name, but I can't say [for sure] right now."
Per ESPN's John Keim, the organization was down to three finalists for the new team name—the Commanders, the RedWolves and the Washington, D.C. Football Club. The franchise also considered the Presidents, Brigade, Redhogs, Football Team, Armada and Defenders.
For now, though, it appears rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will begin his NFL career wearing a Commanders jersey.