2 Girls and a Game: Lori and Mary’s “Pre-Trials”
Before they head to Saskatoon, the 2 Girls have much to say.
Episode 9 of season seven sees our girls disgorge a pile of curling thoughts and banter—they needed to get this out of their systems, as they’re off to the Canadian Olympic Trials shortly!
Canadian Trials topics include: opening weekend (including results and upsets), textured stones, the importance of alternates, rumours for next season (already?!) and uniforms.
Other topics include: European Championships, U.S. Olympic Trials, Canadian Mixed, a new Guinness World Curling Record… and more.
Listen and watch in the media player and enjoy an enhanced visual podcast experience.
Enjoy the episode and stay safe.