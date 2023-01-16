Namaste, Salvadore

TEAM FOURNIER ANNOUNCMENT

After much thought and careful consideration, Team Mike Fournier has decided to part ways with team Astrologist and Meditation Consultant Salvadore Zabat-Kihn.

This decision was far from easy, as Salvadore has been a part of the team since his spiritual chanting of “Boom, Boom” was instrumental in the team winning the Kitchener-Waterloo bonspiel earlier this season.

However, as the team prepares for the upcoming Ontario provincial championship, we felt the need to seek out a new spiritual and mental direction.

We wish Salvadore all the best as a curling advisor, as a spiritual being and most importantly as a human, on both this plane and the next.

As a team, we will take a moment to assess our spiritual state before seeking out new guidance and will produce a similarly artificial press release once we have chosen Salvadore’s replacement.

Thank you, and Namaste.

* * *

But seriously, I am very excited to be headed to the Ontario provincials next week.

After having curled in countless Quebec provincials, I get to try my luck in the land of the Trillium.

We qualified by the skin of our teeth via some moderate success on the Ontario Curling Tour. But it’s a new game, and everyone starts at zero wins and zero losses.

Honestly, for a hardcore curling lover, the idea of playing Glenn Howard in a likely-full arena in an evening draw at an Ontario provincial is goosebump-inducing.

For those following along, I believe the event will be streamed on CurlONtv.

The provincial season is my favorite time of the year. You can talk about Slams, and worlds, but nothing beats the drama, the passion and the pressure of trying to get to the Brier or Scotties.

The finals from most provinces are usually broadcast on Sportsnet or via streaming, and unlike many televised curling games, you can usually feel the anxiety and nervousness of a game where finishing second sucks—trust me on that one.