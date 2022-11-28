What’s up, curlers?

I’m super pumped about this little project. I hope you share it with your team and get good use out of it for years to come.

There are a few struggles I’ve come across when trying to do brushing intervals; both dry land and on-ice:

• Finding an interval timer that lines up with the work/rest ratios I’m looking for

• Trying to visualize brushing and the demands of the different types of sweep down the ice

• Keeping the interval in an easy-to-find space.

I think I’ve addressed all three of these struggles with episodes 40, 41 and 42.

These are my three go-to brushing intervals I use year-round. I’ve added some in-game visualization opportunities, and you can save it to a playlist on your favourite app.

The best part? I’ve made them all free.

So please use them, share them, and go kick some brushing butt!

EPISODE 41: Sweep To The Button

This interval workout will walk you through up to 10 brushing intervals, including a visualization of a draw to the pin for the win.

The interval includes time to envision your thrower delivering the rock, you judging the weight and communicating to the skip, and the 25-second journey down the ice. Increase your intensity every five seconds as you expertly sweep the rock to the button!

10 sets of—25 seconds of work, 60 seconds of rest. Listen along for the cues as you work out.