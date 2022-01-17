Beijing 2022 and Diversity, Inclusiveness

Skip to main content

Beijing 2022 and and Diversity, Inclusiveness

The three amigos are back—before one of them jets to China.

The guys are back together as they catch up on everything happening in and around U.S. curling including the cancellation of the 2022 U.S. Nationals and more, including a look back on the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“The Godfather” Joe Calabrese also talks with Laura Yee and Courtney Shaw of the Potomac CC and JayCee Cooper (Four Seasons CC) about increasing diversity in the sport and the how-tos of creating an inclusive environment.

