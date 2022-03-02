Extra Extra End: Return From Beijing

Price Atkinson has returned from Beijing and wraps the four-player Olympic Winter Games tournament with co-hosts Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti and Joe “The Godfather” Calabrese.

The Team USA entries skipped by John Shuster and Tabitha Peterson are discussed, as are the competition, the medalists and more.

More USA curling tournaments and teams are then on tap, with an eye to both the immediate future and the following 2023-26 quadrennial.