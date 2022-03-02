Skip to main content

Extra Extra End: Return From Beijing

The boys are back—in the same time zone.

Price Atkinson has returned from Beijing and wraps the four-player Olympic Winter Games tournament with co-hosts Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti and Joe “The Godfather” Calabrese.

The Team USA entries skipped by John Shuster and Tabitha Peterson are discussed, as are the competition, the medalists and more.

More USA curling tournaments and teams are then on tap, with an eye to both the immediate future and the following 2023-26 quadrennial.

eee

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_Shuster side_Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Play
The Extra Extra End

Extra Extra End: Return From Beijing

By Extra Extra End
22 seconds ago
Hodgson_stan fong
News

Hodgson Out of Lethbridge Brier

By The Curling News
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_Russia flagstuff_Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
News

WCF Aims To Ban Russia From World Championships

By The Curling News
Feb 28, 2022