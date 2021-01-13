Extra Extra End: Traverse City, Ice Barn And More

“The fact they haven’t thought about moving (the events) is pure arrogance”

We ring in 2021 on the latest episode of The Extra Extra End as Price Atkinson, “The Godfather” Joe Calabrese and Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti catch up on the latest U.S. curling news.

We then feature Joe‘s interview with Traverse City (MI) Curling Club founding members and siblings Don Piche and Cara Colburn in the Segment-You-Can‘t-Refuse, as Don and Cara dish on a potential new $7 million, 25,500 square-foot facility for 2022.

Finally, we celebrate Joe getting to attend a real, live sporting event at the Buffalo Bills home playoff game!

---------------------

