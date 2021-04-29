SI.com
NewsBlog
StrategyAboutArchivePartnersContact
Search

Extra Extra End: World Men’s Debacle

It was a mess. And your favorite podcasters do not hold back.
Author:
Publish date:

In episode 8 of this pandemic curling season, hosts Price Atkinson, Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti and Rebecca Andrew look back at the debacle and failed handling of the false positive test results involving Team USA at the end of the recent Men’s World Championship.

The host and guests also look ahead to the Women’s World Championship starting this weekend at the curling bubble in Calgary.

---------------------

Subscribe to the show on your favorite platform here.

eee

TOP HEADLINES

USA Chris_sm
Play
The Extra Extra End

Extra Extra End: World Men’s Debacle

Daniela 2019 ECC Stucki_sm
News

German Athletes Test Positive, World Women’s Practice Set to Resume

From the Hack - Women's World Championship Preview
Play
From The Hack

From The Hack: Miskew, Paetz, Carruthers and Frauenlob