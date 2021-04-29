Extra Extra End: World Men’s Debacle

It was a mess. And your favorite podcasters do not hold back.

In episode 8 of this pandemic curling season, hosts Price Atkinson, Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti and Rebecca Andrew look back at the debacle and failed handling of the false positive test results involving Team USA at the end of the recent Men’s World Championship.

The host and guests also look ahead to the Women’s World Championship starting this weekend at the curling bubble in Calgary.

---------------------

