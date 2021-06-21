Sports Illustrated home
U.S. Nationals and 2021 Season Finale

An epic hogged stone controversy caps a most unusual championship and season.
One more show before the summer break, as the Extra Extra End podcast look back at the 2021 U.S. National Curling Championships in Wausau, Wisconsin. Teams Christensen and Dropkin each captured their first national championships while Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys teamed to win the Mixed Doubles title.

“The Godfather” Joe Calabrese, Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti and Price Atkinson recap it all, with a deep dive into the Dropkin-Ruohonen hogged stone controversy from round-robin play.

Catch up on all our past episodes as you enjoy your summer!

Subscribe to the show on your favorite platform here.

