U.S. Olympic Update, Price On Site and Curling Wagering

Beijing and betting, all in one curling podcast.

Specks and Joe are back with the latest episode (S5:E6) of the Extra Extra End Podcast.

The guys talk about the conclusion of the mixed doubles event at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, and with the team events just underway they discuss the starts by Teams Peterson and Shuster.

Price then checks in, directly from Beijing!

Finally – before the usual NFL talk – Joe has an interview with Ed Scimia of the Nutmeg Curling Club with regard to curling and online wagering in the USA.

