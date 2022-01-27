Wings Up For Beijing Mixed Doubles Curling

Price Atkinson and Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti deliver an American-lensed Olympic mixed doubles primer as Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys fly to Beijing.

Atkinson is embedded with the team and coaching staff, and he’ll serve in a media attaché role in China. This episode provides access to the team’s training sessions in Los Angeles and an exclusive sit-down with Persinger, one of the last interviews she gave before departing for Beijing.

The guys also discuss the mixed doubles field Team USA will be challenging plus the (hopeful) avalanche of TV coverage fans can watch. There’s also the expected NFL banter—naturally.

Watch for images alongside the audio in our media player, above, for an enhanced podcast experience.