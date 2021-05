Welcome to episode nine of this wild pandemic season.

This week we’re checking in on Team USA’s progress at the ongoing women's world championship. USA’s Team Peterson is sitting primed for a playoff spot, while Canada is fighting just to get in.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s fields have been announced for the upcoming 2021 USA Curling National Championships. Who are the favorites and which could be the surprise teams?

---------------------

