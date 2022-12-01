Skip to main content

From The Hack: Dupont, Balsdon, Mouat

Brief chats with the delightful Dane, Ontario’s club champion and Scotland’s Euro king.

From The Hack features another collection of one-on-one interviews with the latest stars of the Roaring Game.

Host Frank Roch first welcomes Denmark women’s skip Madeleine Dupont, who surprised the curling world—and her own team, as she explains—by winning the women’s European championship last weekend.

Next up is the sunglass-wearing skip of the victorious Ontario men’s team, Greg Balsdon, who captured his second Canadian Curling Club title at the West Edmonton Mall.

The episode concludes with Scotland’s resurgent Bruce Mouat, who just won his second straight European men’s championship crown.

As usual, listeners can actually watch images via the media player above—and enjoy an enhanced podcast experience.

