All The European Curling Feels

The Tartan Army celebrated hard last night, and with good reason.

We saluted Eve Muirhead’s triumphant return to form on Friday, and she went a step further on Saturday by defeating Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden 7-4 to win the women’s 2021 European Championship.

Hours later, Bruce Mouat faced nemesis Niklas Edin and was also victorious, winning the men’s crown by an 8-5 count.

It’s the first Scottish sweep of gold in the Europeans’ 46-year history, and the lads and lassies celebrated with a recent European photo tradition—posing in a hallway.

Tied in the fourth end, the seven-time European champion Edin dropped a key steal of two to fall behind 4-2. A tap rolled too far in the fifth and Mouat stole another pair for a 6-2 advantage.

“What a week we’ve had,” said Mouat, who could have been commenting on his calendar year. Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan and coach Alan Hannah won Grand Slam titles (and appeared in a fourth final), scored a strong silver at the worlds and were nominated by Great Britain for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Céline Stucki-WCF

“We didn’t really put any pressure on them at the start of the game. And that’s what we said after the third end. We managed to get a break, and they don’t always come, so we’ll take it.

“I’m just really proud of everyone who’s put in all the work. I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Edin’s three-time defending world champions include Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa and Christoffer Sundgren.

The second end of in the women’s final proved pivotal, when Scotland stole a pair to go up 3-1. Another deuce in the eighth end, this time scored with the hammer, was critical as it moved Muirhead ahead 5-2.

“It’s been a roller-coaster, but it’s shown that all the work we’ve done has worked,” said the three-time Euro champion skip.

“I’m so proud of Hailey (Duff)—first Europeans, first international ladies’ event … Mili (Smith) as well, first Europeans. For these girls this is really special, and I’d like to think that they’re going to go onto even better things.

“I’ve already got two European titles under my belt—having a third is amazing—but for these guys it’s always so nice to get your first.”

Céline Stucki-WCF

Vicki Wright and Jennifer Dodds (also headed to Beijing as Mouat’s mixed doubles partner) rounded out the squad, which includes Swedish coach and former Edin teammate Kristian Lindstroem.

Hasselborg, who won European gold in 2018 and 2019, was backed by Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer, Sofia Mabergs and Canadian coach Wayne Middaugh.

The bronze medal-winning teams offer tremendous stories.

Germany’s Daniela Jentsch foursome had a miserable time at the worlds last April, losing two teammates to COVID-19 and battling to the end with a makeshift three-player team (the fans were great). Yesterday’s 9-6 win over Russia’s Alina Kovaleva for Euro bronze must feel so sweet.

On the men’s side, Italian veteran Joel Retornaz has looked good since welcoming the young, towering, bomb-throwing Amos Mosander onto his team. They went 3-8 at the Olympics in PyeongChang and need to qualify (again) next week in the Netherlands, and should get a nice boost after beating Norway’s Steffen Walstad 10-4 for bronze today.

The World Curling Federation has done away with tiebreakers for a while now—something that still baffles most North American curling fans—and the two Swiss teams in Lillehammer felt the pain. Silvana Tirinzoni’s 6-3 won/loss mark and Peter de Cruz’ 5-4 would have been good enough for tiebreakers under the old rules, but they were both on the outside looking in.

More good news stories could be found lower in the A-Division standings.

Recently we told you about the rise of Turkish curling. Their women’s team managed to finish seventh in Lillehammer and grab the last direct berth into the 2022 world championship—bravo! As a result, they’ll also stick around in next season’s Euro A-Division.

Céline Stucki-WCF

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the Czech Republic is back in the world men’s championship and next year’s A-division, with Canadian coach Craig Savill—who battled cancer for a second time recently and won—along for the ride.

It will mark the Czech’s first appearance at the men’s worlds since 2015.

In European B-Division play, Norway’s women defeated Latvia for gold while Hungary took bronze over England. Both finalists are into next year’s A-Division and have also earned a berth in january’s World Qualification Event (WQE) in Lohja, Finland.

On the men’s B-side, Turkey upset Russia—skipped by 2021 world playoff contender Sergey Glukhov—for gold, while Spain won a wild 12-9 bronze medal game over Latvia.

Turkey and Russia are both qualified for next year’s Euro A-division and the WQE.