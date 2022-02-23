Courtney Signs Off

One of curling’s best brushers—and recent broadcaster—is taking a step back from the Roaring Game.

Joanne Courtney, who played second and lead for Ontario’s Rachel Homan for the past eight seasons, has announced her departure from the team, and the game, at least for now.

“When I reflect on my curling career, my work ethic is what I’m most proud of,” Courtney tweeted. “At this point, I’m out of gas and unable to make the commitment necessary to compete among the best.”

At this point, I’d like to briefly remind people of what Joanne Courtney brings—sorry, brought—to a curling team. Does this look like someone who is out of gas …?

After Team Homan finished last at December’s Canadian Olympic Trials, the team earned a Wild Card berth into the Canadian women’s championship. Under skip Emma Miskew—Rachel Homan was competing at the Olympics in Beijing—the team missed the playoffs, and Courtney immediately went to Toronto to join CBC’s Olympic curling coverage team.

“It is bittersweet to be stepping away from the team at the end of the season and taking a break from curling,” said Courtney in a team release. “When I got the call eight years ago, I could not have imagined how much joining Team Homan would change my life. Playing at the highest level in the sport I love has been a dream come true.

“The pursuit of excellence requires relentless effort, and I am proud of my personal growth through my time on this team. I will continue to be inspired by the drive and dedication of my teammates as I step away from the game.”

PyeongChang 2018 • Michael Burns-Curling Canada

Courtney will finish the current season with her team, which includes the Grand Slam’s Players’ Championship at Toronto in April and, depending on their results, possibly the Slam’s season finale Champions Cup event at Olds, Alta. in early May.

It was interesting to see Courtney’s public metamorphosis in recent weeks. About a month after the Olympic Trials, her dormant social media feeds suddenly came alive. Earlier this week she wrote a blogpost about her CBC Olympic commentating experience on her LinkedIn page, and explained that she had competed for a decade while living “a mantra of ‘never give the media anything.’” She joked about stonewalling Joan McCusker “for the better part of 10 years” while giving thanks that McCusker had reached out to offer support and advice.

Social media? LinkedIn? Perhaps we should have guessed that change was in the wind.

Fans should remember that Courtney first burst on the radar screen while throwing third stones (whilst sweeping) for Alberta’s Val Sweeting. That squad—which also introduced us to Rachelle Brown and Dana Ferguson—qualified for the 2013 Olympic Trials through a qualifying tournament, then lost the 2014 Canadian final to Rachel Homan.

By the start of the 2015 season Courtney was on board with Homan, winning STOH bronze that year.

On the ice or in the booth, Joanne Courtney has made a mark in curling. The future should be interesting.