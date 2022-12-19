Gunner Leaves Team Carruthers

Team Reid Carruthers has announced a “mutual parting” with third Jason Gunnlaugson, the former skip who led Manitoba-based teams at each of the last three Briers.

“While this decision was not easy, all players have agreed this is the best decision moving forward,” said a Team Carruthers statement released on social media.

“We would like to wish Jason all the best in his future endeavors on and off the ice.”

A big early win • Michael Burns-Curling Canada

The team, which includes Derek Samagalski and Connor Njegovan in addition to skip Reid Carruthers, goes on to say they are looking into options for a replacement player and will make an official announcement at a later date.

Team Carruthers were one of the hottest men’s teams at the start of the season, winning Curling Canada’s new September event and placing second at tour events in Leduc, Alta. and Morris, Man. They also qualified at the first Grand Slam of the season in Grande Prairie, Alta. and at another tour event in Okotoks, Alta.

However, the squad missed qualifying in Penticton, B.C., Red Deer, Alta. and at the most recent Slams, at North Bay and Oakville, Ont.

The squad is currently ranked ninth in the World Team Rankings.

A September story in The Curling News described the sight of Gunnlaugson, who had worked himself into shape for his new brushing role, as “Buff Gunner.”