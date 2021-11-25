Meeting People At A Curling Event

The mood here at SaskTel Centre is still largely quiet, tense and it rarely feels like anyone is having much fun.

Some of this vibe is akin to past Canadian Trials where the tension on the ice can spill out to the stands and even the Patch, as the intensity of the week unfolds towards an all or nothing conclusion. The reality of a global pandemic and the challenges humanity has dealt with and continues to face also cannot be understated.

But many curling fans, old and new, are persevering through and making this a week to remember.

My podcast pals the 2 Girls—Lori Eddy and Mary Chilvers—arrived yesterday and within a few hours they had well-oiled bagpipers performing their highland dance routines.

During Wednesday afternoon’s draw I sat with four-time Canadian women’s champion Vera Pezer. Vera is 82 years young and besides watching the Trials, she’s working on a new book, which will be her third, I believe. I previously spoke to her on the phone for our Curling Legends Podcast episode, and it was a great pleasure to finally meet her in person.

Vera Pezer

This is a brilliant woman—a favorite of former TCN publisher Doug Maxwell among many others—armed with a great passion for the sport and for life.

Two books and counting

I also met with a visitor from the U.S. by way of Russia. Tatiana Vladimirovna Keeling was born in what was then the Soviet Union and through her studies in linguistics, made her way to university in Arizona. She had hoped to go to Spain but her second option led her to the United States where she met her now husband Sean.

Originally from Texas, he would later convince her to try a strange sport they watched on television during the 2014 Winter Olympics. From a Try Curling camp to a mixed league at the Coyotes Curling Club, they eventually won their mixed regionals and would have played in nationals if not for its cancellation due to COVID-19.

After a few years of developing her skills, Tatiana cornered Canadian expat Jayne Burton in a dark alley by the club and coerced her into skipping a women’s team. The squad known as The Monsters was born, and through harnessing the power of the green (per Coyotes member and Saskatchewanian Wayne Garman) they qualified for the U.S. Club Nationals in 2020.

The Monsters

Tatiana’s husband was unable to come on this trip and the other couple on their mixed team discovered they had expired passports and dropped out at the last minute. Despite these setbacks, Tatiana ventured to the frozen prairie on her own to watch the Canadian Curling Trials.

Wayne Garman provided her with a two-page list of must-see restaurants and sites in Saskatoon including museums, art galleries and curling clubs. But She seems to be doing fine meeting people at the facility, though she recognizes the unusual nature of this quadrennial’s version of the event.

“I have heard so much about this event, about its energy and the crowds, so I’m a little surprised at how few fans are in the stands,” said Tatiana. “I’ve also heard that athletes used to visit the Patch and interact with the fans, and this isn’t happening this year. It is a unique year for sure, but I hope this event will go back to what it used to be.”

Tatiana Vladimirovna Keeling

“It’s awesome to see the teams up close and actually hear their conversations. All the teams are so close in their skills, you never know who will come out on top. It’s very stressful to watch them.

“I really enjoy watching curling, but it also makes me want to get on the ice and play. I wish more members of my club in Arizona were here with me to experiencing this.”

We often hear that curling must change to appeal to a younger generation. Tatiana’s story supports the argument that not every new curling fan or player must be born in this century. Many people come to the sport later in life and in a short time, a couple from the American sunbelt found a passion for curling so strong it led them to want to travel to Saskatoon in winter and experience minus 30-degree weather. The game itself is the appeal, but Tatiana stressed it’s the great people and being part of a generous and fun community that keeps them curling.

Brad Heidt

I’ve recorded great talks with two more Sasky stars for the Curling Legends Podcast, Brad Heidt and Eugene Hritzuk, and you can watch for those episodes to appear in the coming weeks. I also briefly met beloved Newfoundland and Labrador skip Mark Noseworthy, and will hopefully line him up for another future episode.

I also heard a rumour the 2 Girls will be taking over The Curling News’ Twitter feed tonight, and live-tweeting the madness that will be the second to last women’s round robin draw before the playoffs. You can follow along with Lori and Mary @curling.

This just in … they’ve already started live-tweeting with the afternoon men’s draw!