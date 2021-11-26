Muirhead Rises at European Championships

Scottish curling is on fire at the European Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

Bruce Mouat’s squad has qualified for the men’s final after demolishing Norway’s Steffen Walstad in one of two semifinals. Mouat led 6-1 after four ends and the rest wasn’t pretty. The final score was x-x in eight ends.

Céline Stucki-WCF

A rematch of the world men’s final awaits the 10-0 Scots, as Sweden’s Niklas Edin handled Italy’s Joel Retornaz 6-3 in the other semi.

But it’s the women’s side of the championship that has Scottish curling fans ecstatic.

Eve Muirhead, who struggled badly at last April’s world women’s championship in Calgary, has turned it around with a new team and qualified for the women’s championship final with a solid 9-1 mark.

Steve Seixeiro-WCF

Muirhead made a comeback in their semifinal to subdue Germany’s Daniela Jentsch by a 7-4 margin. Early on it was all Germany as they led 2-0 and 3-1 at the halfway mark, but Muirhead tied the match in the sixth before stealing a point in the seventh to go up 4-3.

The two-time former European champion held Jentsch in the eighth end before making a gentle tap to score a deuce for a 6-4 lead coming home.

“It was most definitely a game of two halves,” said Muirhead. “I think we won the second part of the game 6-1. We had a good half-time talk and that definitely helped us. The ninth end was key. I had a couple of options and there was no right or wrong shot.”

Steve Seixeiro-WCF

The Scots will face Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg in the women’s final. The Swedes upended Russia’s Alina Kovaleva by a 5-4 count in their semifinal.