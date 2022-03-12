Skip to main content
Nichols Out of Brier Playoffs

COVID-19 has reared its head at the Brier.

Janise Michel-Lethbridge Sports

Longtime Brad Gushue third Mark Nichols has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the rest of the Canadian men’s championship in Lethbridge.

A team statement posted to social media indicated the test result become known on Friday, as Team Gushue awaited their opponent in Friday night’s seeding playoff match.

The statement said Nichols is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolating. Team Gushue took to the ice with three players—Gushue, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker—against the defending Brier champions skipped by Brendan Bottcher.

