Russia Kicked Out of Paralympic Games

First they had their identity stripped from “Russian Paralympic Committee” (RPC) to “Neutral Paralympic Athletes” (NPA). Barely a day later, amid condemnation from athletes and national Paralympic sport federations, the International Paralympic Committee removed Russia and Belarus from the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The Games are slated to start Saturday.

This latest ban follows global condemnation of the Russian government’s ongoing military attack on neighbouring Ukraine, which has led to unprecedented sanctions crossing the realms of geopolitics, culture and sport.

The World Curling Federation confirmed that the wheelchair curling competition will now consist of 11 teams, down from 12, following the removal of Russia/RPC/NPA. NPA will receive the designation “Did Not Start” (DNS) and forfeit all scheduled round robin matches.

“The World Curling Federation empathizes with the athletes who have trained for years to reach these Games, however, it ultimately believes this decision taken by the International Paralympic Committee was the only option available to maintain the integrity of the competition,” said a WCF statement.

Alina Pavlyuchik-WCF

Russia qualified first for the wheelchair curling event, seven points clear of a three-way tie for second between Canada, Great Britain and Norway. The team, which is skipped by Konstantin Kurokhtin and often features two women in the lineup (most wheelchair curling teams feature one female), has won gold at two world championships (2020 and 2016) and had captured two tournaments this season, plus winning bronze at the 2021 worlds in October.

After the initial decision to rebrand RPC to NPA, top IPC officials were suddenly unavailable for media interviews. A revolt was brewing among participating athletes and officials, with the Latvian and South Korean wheelchair curling team reportedly refusing to play against the Russians at the Ice Cube venue.

A news conference was eventually called, where IPC President Andrew Parsons issued a lengthy statement.

“At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix,” said the statement. “However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event.

“The IPC is a membership-based organization, and we are receptive to the views of our member organizations.

“When our members elected the Board in December 2021 it was to maintain and uphold the principles, values, and rules of the Paralympic Movement. As Board members that is a responsibility and duty we take extremely seriously.”

Alina Pavlyuchik-WCF

“In taking our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the Movement what it is today.

“However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.

“Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing.

“In the last 12 hours an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete.

“Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable. First and foremost, we have a duty as part of the Paralympic mission, enshrined in the constitution, to guarantee and supervise the organization of successful Paralympic Games, to ensure that in sport practiced within the Paralympic Movement the spirit of fair play prevails, violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld.

“With this in mind, and in order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus.”

Alina Pavlyuchik-WCF

“To the Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments’ actions.

“Athlete welfare is and always will be a key concern for us. As a result of today’s decision 83 Para athletes are directly impacted by this decision. However, if RPC and NPC Belarus remain here in Beijing then nations will likely withdraw. We will likely not have a viable Games. If this were to happen, the impact would be far wider reaching.

“I hope and pray that we can get back to a situation when the talk and focus is fully on the power of sport to transform the lives of persons with disabilities, and the best of humanity.”

Two Russian wheelchair curling athletes were caught, along with two able-bodied curling athletes, in the McLaren Report of 2016 which revealed a massive state-sanctioned coverup of positive doping tests in the wake of the Sochi 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Games.