CSI: 2013 Canada Men’s Olympic Trials Final D1E9

Olympic silver medalists Mike Harris and Richard Hart rejoin host Kevin Palmer to watch the ninth end of the 2013 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials men’s final between John Morris and Brad Jacobs.

Without hammer and trailing by one, Morris must decide where fourth thrower Jim Cotter should attempt to place their final stone. Hart describes the result as a seminal moment, when curling entered a brand new era.

Watch in our media player to follow along with video and graphics, and watch the entire game on Curling Canada’s YouTube channel.

