CSI: 2019 Brier Draw 1 TE2

Doug Wilson and Mickey Pendergast return to discuss Daily Curling Puzzle #70.

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs has the hammer (last rock advantage) and is tied against Brendan Bottcher of Alberta in the second end of Draw 1 at the 2019 Brier. Brad is about to throw his first stone and may be in position to score two or more, but he must consider what his opponent could do next.

We have added images and video in the media player above, to help readers better understand the strategy discussion.

